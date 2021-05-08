When is Apex Legends Ranked Split Two in Season 9: Legacy? - Dexerto

Apex Legends: Legacy, like past seasons of Respawn’s battle royale, will have Ranked mode split halfway through. Here’s everything you need to know about the split in Season 9.

Apex’s Ranked Leagues allows trios to drop into matches against players who will very closely match their skill level, and put their own skills to the ultimate test.

From there, players have to work their up the Ranked ladder, with the ultimate goal of reaching Apex Predator (the top 750 players). The higher a player’s rank, the better their rewards will be.

As has been the case since Season 4, the Ranked Leagues will be split into two across the course of Season 9, with ranks resetting on the second split’s commencement. Ranked rewards are then calculated based on the highest rank players achieve across the two splits.

When is Ranked Split 2 in Season 9?

Furthermore, Season 9’s Ranked will change maps with the mid-season split. There has been some confusion about when the split is occurring, mainly due to a visual bug in-game which incorrectly failed to note the split.

The first Ranked split in Apex Legends Legacy will end on June 15. The first split will take place entirely World’s Edge, which was taken out in Season 8.

What map is Ranked Split 2 in Season 9?

As previously mentioned, players will face a ‘soft reset’ and a map change on June 15, with World’s Edge being replaced by Olympus. There is no Kings Canyon in Season 9 Ranked Leagues.

The Ranked split sometimes coincides with a mid-season patch, but more often changes are introduced alongside a new event, which should start midway through the season also.

For now, though, jump in and enjoy the first half of Season 9’s Ranked League on World’s Edge.