When does Apex Legends Season 6 start? Season 5 end, new Legend, more

Apex Legends Season 5: Fortune's Favor may still only be a few weeks old, but it's never too early to look ahead to Season 6, and we've got everything there is to know so far.

The release of Season 5 on May 12 brought a lot of changes and new content to Apex Legends, including the introduction of Loba, reworks to Kings Canyon, and all-new Season Quests, just to name a few.

While players will have plenty of time to enjoy what Fortune's Favor has brought them, it's always worth keeping note of when the next chapter of the battle royale is due to kick off.

When is Apex Legends Season 6?

While not yet confirmed, the current likeliest release date for Season 6 is Tuesday, August 18, 2020. According to the in-game menus, as of June 2, the S5 Battle Pass has 76 days remaining, which means it's scheduled to wrap up on Monday, August 17. Since most major Apex updates and season launches are on Tuesdays, it only makes sense for S6 to kick off the next day.

Of course, there is always a chance that Respawn will delay the start just as they did with S5, which was in order to accommodate the Battle Armor Event and give players an extra week to get any last-minute things completed.

Who is the new Legend in Apex Legends Season 6?

Every single season so far has introduced a new Legend, and S6 should follow suit. Who that'll be remains a big mystery, but the current speculation is that it'll be Rampart, a character who was leaked nearly a year ago but not really heard about since. However, during the Fortune's Favor reveal trailer, we got a glimpse of an auto-fire turret that one dataminer, The_Suum, claims will be "reused for Rampart's Turret" in Season 6.

This will maybe be reused for Rampart's Turret in S6. pic.twitter.com/JFcnq6GoiU — Suum (@The_Suum) May 8, 2020

That claim isn't out of the blue either; a leak from a while back revealed the character's supposed abilities, and one of them, called My Friend Maxim, apparently "places a mounted machine gun that anyone in the squad can use," which certainly seems like it would fit the description of what was shown in the trailer.

Will Apex Legends Season 6 have a new weapon?

Prior to S5, this would be an automatic 'yes,' but now that we know Fortune's Favor surprisingly didn't introduce a new gun, we can't be as confident in that answer.

That said, one could argue that since no new weapon was added for the first time in the game's brief history, it's now more likely that Respawn will do so in S6 as to not make the player-base discontent with the lack of new content.

As for what the new gun will be, we'll have to go back to the ones that most were sure would be added in S5 - the Volt SMG or CAR SMG, both of which were featured in Titanfall 2. It would make sense for the devs to add a new submachine gun, considering that's been the one weapon category they've not expanded since launch.

Will Apex Legends Season 6 feature a new map?

While not overly likely, it would be far from being out of the question that Respawn would introduce a brand new map in S6. Kings Canyon and World's Edge have both gotten their fair share of significant changes over the first five seasons, so unless the devs have something even more drastic in mind, it might be time for the Apex Games to move to a totally new destination.

This speculation isn't purely based on optimism either; a recent job listing on Respawn's website states that the new hire will "create and own large scale multiplayer maps iterating through gameplay blockouts in a live playtest environment," which can really only mean one thing.

Furthermore, keen-eyed players noticed a world called 'Psamanthe' appear in writing in the Fortune's Favor reveal trailer, and that's not the first time it's been mentioned. Back in Season 3, the devs put out a blog post that included the same name in a specific phrase: "Images of the disaster (in Kings Canyon) have been splashed across holoscreens from Solace to Psamanthe."

Does this mean that there will be a new map in S6? Not absolutely, and it's more likely that something of the sort would happen for S7 or S8. Only time will tell.

That sums up everything we know about Season 6, for now, but there will undoubtedly more that gets uncovered about the next chapter of Apex Legends as we approach it. As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, updates, guides, and more.