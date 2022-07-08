When did Apex Legends come out? Release dates for console, PC, Switch, and mobile

Nathan Warby . 9 hours ago

Apex Legends has established itself as one of the best and most popular battle royales on the market, but when did it first release? We’ve got you covered with the original Apex Legends release date on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC right here.

It’s hard to imagine a world without Apex Legends. After nearly 14 seasons of new legends, maps, and weapons, it feels like one of those games that’s been around forever.

Respawn’s rival to the likes of Warzone, Fortnite, and PUBG became an instant success, throwing elements from the Titanfall series into the battle royale formula to create something that feels truly unique

But when did Apex Legends first come out? We’ve got the release dates for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC below.

Contents

When did Apex Legends first release?

Respawn Entertainment released Apex Legends on February 4, 2019, for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The game launched with eight Legends and just the World End map. However, this solid base has been built on in the years since, and there are now 20 characters to choose from and four main battle royale maps.

Apex Legends Nintendo Switch release date

After releasing on every other platform, Switch users finally got their hands on Apex Legends on March 9, 2021.

Of course, the Switch couldn’t offer players the same level of graphics or polish compared to the other console or PC versions, but being able to take Apex on the go was certainly a massive draw, and the platform still has a healthy playerbase.

Apex Legends next-gen release date

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Apex Legends dropped on March 29, 2022, three years after the initial release. Apex had been playable on next-gen hardware before then, but it was the same application as the PS4 and Xbox One users.

By making a dedicated next-gen version, the devs could make use of the extra power afforded by the newer consoles to improve the graphical fidelity and performance.

Apex Legends Mobile release date

The most recent version of Apex Legends to release was Apex Legends Mobile on May 17, 2022. Respawn clearly saw the success that the likes of Call of Duty and Fortnite had on iOS and Android and decided to get in on the act.

It was initially rolled out in a limited number of regions, but can now be downloaded worldwide.

For more on Apex Legends, be sure to check out our other guides:

All leaked Legends and abilities | Apex Legends voice actors for all characters | Apex Legends mobile release hub | Best guns in Apex Legends | Best Legends to use in Apex Legends – tier list | Apex Legends Heirlooms: How to get Heirloom Shards | Apex Legends FPS guide | How many people play Apex Legends? Player count | How to change reticle colors | How to link your Origin account to Steam for Apex Legends | How to see how many Apex packs you’ve opened | What is tap strafing in Apex? | Does Apex Legends have cross-progression?