What's in the Apex Legends Season 9 Battle Pass? All tiers, rewards, free items - Dexerto

The Season 9 Apex Legends Battle Pass has finally been revealed and Respawn Entertainment has added a range of spectacular cosmetics for players to collect.

Season 9 is finally upon us and there are so many new additions to look forward to. From the deadly Bocek Bow to the brand new permanent Arenas Mode, it’s fair to say Respawn is gearing up for Apex’s biggest update yet.

However, what’s the point in checking out all of this new content if you can’t look good doing it? That’s why there’s a brand new Battle Pass for players to progress through and some incredible cosmetics for every in-game Legend.

By completing daily and weekly challenges, Apex players can progress through the Battle Pass tiers and unlock these exclusives rewards. So, without further ado, let’s check out exactly what’s up for grabs in Season 9.

Apex Legends Season 9 Battle Pass Trailer

Apex Legends Season 9 full rewards tiers list

1-5

6-11

12-17

18-24

25-29

30-34

35-39

40-44

45-49

50-55

56-61

62-66

67-72

73-78

79-83

84-89

90-95

96-99

100

Apex Legends Season 9 Battle Pass: Free items & rewards

As with every new season’s Battle Pass, there’s a few rewards players can earn for free without having to spend any money on the game:

Valkyrie Character skin

7 Apex Packs

12 Weapon Skins

Legend Win Trackers

Music Pack

400 Apex coins

How much does the Apex Legends Season 9 Battle Pass cost?

There are two ways players can unlock the Season 9 Battle Pass, either the standard version or via a bundle. The cheapest option is to buy the regular Battle Pass for 950 Apex coins, this starts you off right at the first tier.

For players who are willing to spend a little more, there’s a bundle available for 2,800 Coins that will unlock the first 25 tiers instantly. This means you can jump into your first Apex match with some of the brand new cosmetics.

Now, it’s just a waiting game until the release of Apex Legends Season on May 4.