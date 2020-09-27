What's coming in Apex Legends Season 7? Everything we know

Apex Legends Season 7 is on the horizon, which means a new legend, new weapons, and possibly even a new map. So, here’s everything we know so far.

Since releasing back in February 2019, Apex Legends has cemented itself as one of the premier battle royale games around.

Respawn have kept things fresh with constant updates, with the biggest of these coming when a new season gets underway. Season 6 is currently in full swing, but some fans are already looking ahead to what’s coming next.

A new legend will no doubt be the biggest talking point, but some fans are also desperate for a new map, weapons, and more. So, here’s everything we know so far about what Season 7 could have in store.

Apex Legends Season 7 legend

When it comes to which Legend will be released in the new season, we don't have any confirmed answer just yet.

Some leakers have claimed that it will be Valk who appears in Season 7 but that’s far from confirmed as there is a huge list of leaked legends and their abilities that has been around since the first few seasons.

In terms of the story for Season 6, Titanfall’s Kuben Blisk has shown up and made his presence known and while he is on the leaked Legends list, he might be playing the long game and appearing in a later season.

New weapon in Season 7

Looking at a potential new weapon is similar to the situation with the new legends – there have been plenty of leaks, and a ton of speculation, but nothing is set in stone.

One of the main possibilities is the Compound Bow. This unreleased weapon was spotted in artwork released during the early days of Season 6 as it hasn’t been released yet. But, again, it’s a case of wait and see.

Olympus map in Apex Legends Season 7?

The other big question surrounds whether or not Respawn will finally release a new map. At the end of Season 5, some fans expected that Olympus would be a new location, after it was heavily alluded to in the Season 5 Quest but, obviously that didn’t happen.

Instead, Season 6 focused on map changes to World’s Edge – including a rocket ship launchpad over towards The Dome.

It seems likely that the Legends would board the rocket and set off for pastures new, specifically Olympus. However, we won’t know for certain until Respawn starts dropping some hints in-game.

Apex Legends buffs in Season 7

In the case of Legend changes, the Respawn team regularly tweaks a few things at the start of each season – be it cutting down a cooldown on a certain ability or giving a legend a brand new passive.

Pathfinder has already been confirmed to be getting a buff in the near future, and it makes sense that this would come in Season 7. Many fans believe that both Loba and Octane could do with a small tweak, so they could be prime candidates as well.

New weapon type: Gadgets

It has also been suggested that a new weapon type – Gadgets – are also set to appear in Apex Legends in the future.

Reliable data miner Shurgtal pointed out that there is in-game code for Gadgets and suggested that they could be things like smoke grenades that are non-combat throwable items. These haven’t appeared in-game during Season 6, and could be ripe for Season 7.

New weapon type. Gadget.



I suspect that this is the mysterious fourth slot on the UI in the devstream, due to both the weapon enumeration and some non-localized strings.



Speculation: Non-combat throwables, like Smoke Grenade? pic.twitter.com/fTaloSwhmX — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) August 28, 2020

At the end of the day, though, only Respawn know for certain what’s going to change in the new season and they haven’t, as of writing, begun teasing anything just yet.

As we approach the new season, we’ll keep this post updated with any claims from reliable lakers or just flat out confirmed changes from Respawn themselves.