What is the mysterious door everyone in Apex Legends is curious about? Theories revealed

Fans have been racking their brains trying to work out what the strange door is that has arrived on the Firing Range in Season 18, with many fans providing various theories.

Apex Legends Season 18 launched on August 10, with a wave of new changes involving map updates, a Revenant rework, the latest buffs and nerfs, and more.

Although there has only been a few minor changes in Season 18 for the Firing Range, In Season 17 the area received a huge overhaul making it considerably unrecognizable. The update enhanced the experience by adding a 1v1 pit, a new area, and more animated dummies that fire back at players.

The range has also been known to feature various Easter eggs, such as allowing players to perform the iconic Synchronize ability from Assassin’s Creed and find hidden Nessies around the map.

Respawn has done this once again, as more and more players have quickly found a mysterious door in Apex that has puzzled fans online.

Reddit users have posted them finding a door, which has been found on the right-hand side of the Firing Range by the Agility course where a lit-up section leads players up a ramp to find an strange door.

The door has not yet been confirmed by Respawn as to what it is for, leading to many fans offering up their opinions.

What are the fan theories about the mysterious door in the Firing Range?

It was first brought to the attention of thousands on Reddit after users posted their findings and continued to discuss various theories.

Every character can interact with the door which leads to different reactions from each Legend on the roster.

One user on Reddit has taken this to a new level, recording all the different reactions and provoking further debate.

One user suggested the door relates to Vantage’s storyline as the Legend reacted by being scared of the door – which is considerably different from the rest.

A user commented that they have discovered a new interaction between Lifeline and Octane, where Lifeline says: “Find me in the firing range, you’ll know the building when you see it.”

Near the door, one fan spotted a sign alerting players to “stay out” and that the area is secured and under surveillance.

The combination of evidence and Apex’s history of incorporating storylines suggest that a future event may indeed be coming.

Numerous conclusions have been made involving the differing hero reactions as well as the theory of it being for hidden Nessies, as players continue to test the door in-game and come up with their own ideas.

As this mystery is set to continue until further updates, pro player Imperial Hal could have already solved the mystery of what Legend is the best for Season 18.