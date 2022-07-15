What is Armed and Dangerous in Apex Legends: LTM returns in Gaiden event

Alex Garton . 1 hour ago

Apex Legends’ Gaiden thematic event kicks off on July 19 and with it comes the return of the Armed and Dangerous LTM, but how does it work?

Apex Legends Season 14 is finally on the horizon and with the major update expected to arrive in early August, the community’s eyes are firmly fixed on the upcoming patch.

Despite this, there’s still one more event to enjoy before the end of Saviors and that’s the Gaiden Thematic event.

Kicking off on July 19, the event will last for a total of two weeks, concluding on August 2.

Alongside a range of unique cosmetics, the update is bringing back the Armed and Dangerous LTM, but how does this action-packed mode work?

How Armed and Dangerous works in Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment The Armed and Dangerous LTM arrives on July 19.

After making its debut in Apex back in the Voidwalker event, Armed and Dangerous has finally returned and it’s taking place on World’s Edge, Olympus, and Storm Point.

Simple, chaotic, and action-packed, Armed and Dangerous adopts the typical battle royale format but only allows players to use snipers and shotguns.

Not only that, basic shield spawns are lower so every shot counts against your opponents – so make sure you hit the target.

While it hasn’t been confirmed by Respawn just yet, leaks have suggested that the Kraber and Mastiff will head into the Replicators for a few days, so be on the lookout for materials.

When is Armed and Dangerous coming to Apex Legends?

Respawn Entertainment Respawn has announced the Gaiden Thematic event.

As mentioned above, Armed and Dangerous will arrive with the Gaiden Thematic event on July 19 and will be removed from Apex on August 2.

As it’s only in the pool for two weeks, ensure you make the most out of the LTM as it’s hard to know when it will return.