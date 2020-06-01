Wattson skins are ruining Mirage's revive in Apex Legends

Apex Legends players have uncovered a strange new issue that prevents Mirage from instantly going invisible while reviving Wattson – leaving them out in the open.

Since Apex Legends first launched back in February of 2019, Mirage has been a mainstay in matches – even though he hasn’t always been a top tier choice.

The deceptive legend is a great choice if you want to mess with the enemies thanks to his decoy abilities. However, one ability that really sets him apart is Now You See Me, which allows Mirage and the legend he is reviving to become invisible for a few moments. Yet, there seems to be an issue with giving Mirage, in particular, a helping hand.

Advertisement

The problem was pointed out by Reddit user Puedd, who showcased a video from their recent game where they had been playing as Wattson. As the Redditor’s teammate tried to revive them, they didn’t disappear from view as they’re supposed to.

Read More: Most popular Legends in Apex Legends Season 5 revealed

Instead, the pair flickered on the screen for a few moments before Mirage was finally able to hide in the shadows. While most of Wattson’s body also, eventually, went invisible, her head and shoulders could still be seen.

Advertisement

The Redditor noted that this was probably an issue with the Wattson skin they were using, with only fans chiming in with similar experiences. One player, Night-Errant, noted that it is an issue with any epic or animated Wattson skin.

Some others suggested that if you’re going to play as Wattson, as long as the problem persists, it is better to just stick to her base skin rather than use anything flashy. This way, you can fully disappear from sight alongside Mirage.

Advertisement

Of course, with skins being a huge way for players to express themselves, it is a problem that Respawn will likely need to address in the future.

As of writing, it hasn’t appeared on their Trello board of problems they’re looking into, so they might be aware of it just yet.