Vantage trick finally lets you save teammates from Lava in Apex Legends

A clever Apex Legends Vantage workaround has made it so that getting banners lost to environmental hazards can actually be gotten with relative ease in the World’s Edge map.

Amongst all the changes we’ve seen in Apex Legends Season 14 such as the Storm’s behavior, we’ve also learned a lot of nifty tricks that can be pulled off during a game.

Examples include Supply Bins that can be used for ambush purposes as well as Vantage tricks that allow her to become unbelievably mobile.

It’s her Tactical Ability that we’re concentrating on today though as one Apex Legends player has discovered a pretty nifty use for the ability that makes it, with enough practice, so you can collect your fallen partner’s banner – even if it’s fallen in Lava.

Apex Legends’ Vantage can retrieve banners from Lava

Thanks to a Reddit user called NootoriousPingu on the game’s official subreddit, we know that if a player’s banner, unfortunately, falls into the Lava in World’s Edge, then it’s aptly not the end of the world.

If this happens and you’re using Vantage, then you simply need to make use of the character’s Echo Relocation power to bring it back to the surface.

Once you spot the banner in the Lava, simply look at it and send Echo, jump to your trusty companion, quickly press the action button to pick up the banner, and then the game will activate the anti-Lava system that sends you back up to terra firma.

The user claims that this method works “anywhere in the river no matter how deep,” but to not do it in the Lava pit in the Harvester location.

“This is actually huge!!!,” said one grateful player, whereas another hilariously commented: “Yay, now I can finally save my noob teammates who keep dying in the Lava. And by me, I mean my teammates and by noob teammates, I mean me.”

Obviously, this isn’t a foolproof method, and make take a few goes for you to get used to and nail down the technique. Having the option is nice though in the event that something goes catastrophically wrong with your partner’s banner.

Vantage is proving to have many uses in Apex Legends Season 14, and this is presumably why she continues to be near the tops of the game’s main picks.