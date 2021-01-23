Logo
Valve’s Gabe Newell wants to play Apex Legends for future game inspiration

Published: 23/Jan/2021 21:10 Updated: 23/Jan/2021 21:22

by Alan Bernal
Apex Legends is in the backlog of Valve co-founder Gabe Newell, popularly known as Gaben, as the game industry legend thinks he can get a ton of inspiration from the unique battle royale.

Counter-Strike, Dota, Half-Life, Left 4 Dead, and many more. Gaben not only gave life to the most popular digital games marketplace, but also created some of the most beloved titles in their respective genres.

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences Hall of Famer has had a major influence in the world of games, and he might have just identified where his next dose of game development inspiration will be coming from.

“The one game that I really want to start playing, I have no excuse, but I want to play Apex Legends,” Newell told New Zealand’s 1 NEWS. That’s one title in his games backlog that he’s really been itching to play, saying that a “bunch of people at Valve” have been grinding away in the Arena.

But always more than a gamer, Newell is keen to dive into Respawn’s battle royale since he thinks it’ll have plenty for him to learn about as he plays.

“I think I’ll enjoy playing [Apex Legends], which is always good, but I also think there’s things I’ll learn as a videogame developer from playing it,” he said. Newell mentioned that games from prolific designers like Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto are always fun, but they also seem to give insights in the craft.

The Valve boss said that he’s been trying to court more traveling companions onto Dota 2, but can’t wait to join the hordes at Valve who are entrenched in the Apex Games.

fuse apex legends season 8

Overall, Newell’s comments are immense praise to the people at Respawn, who recently brought Apex to the Steam marketplace. A bunch of Respawn personnel also reacted to Newell’s comments with as much glee as you might expect.

“Dear Gaben if you’re out there, you bearded god: If you and your squad wanna play a few games with Respawn’s design leads and directors, hit us up! We’re big fans,” Director of Community and Communications Ryan K. Rigney said.

Even more interesting is to see what Newell could do with the inspiration he gets from Apex Legends. Valve has industry-leading titles across the FPS and MOBA genres, so it’ll be interesting to see how much he takes from Respawn’s battle royale.

Viral Wingman in VR project shows what Apex Legends VR game could look like

Published: 23/Jan/2021 16:19

by Connor Bennett
A few creative Apex Legends fans have managed to put a perfect replica of the Wingman inside of their virtual reality project, showing what a VR version of Apex Legends could look like.

Ever since it released, Apex Legends has had a fanbase of players who have been showing their creative skills off in plenty of different ways.

We’ve seen ridiculous cosplays of pretty much every character on the battle royale’s roster, some pretty impressive fan art, and even fully-fledged animated trailers, all made by fans.

However, just when it seems like players have reached their creative peak, some have done something completely different altogether – taking a piece of Apex Legends into the world of virtual reality. 

The diverse world of Apex has inspired plenty of fan creations.

Reddit user RoadtoVR_Ben showed off their impressive new project, where their team had taken a picture-perfect replica of the Wingman and put it into a VR project.

Now, if you’re expecting a VR battle royale, we haven’t reached that level just yet sadly. Instead, this viral clip has Apex’s powerful pistol instead of a shooting range. 

The Wingman looks absolutely spot-on, the shots sound great, and the reload animation is even nice to see as well. Plus, with this being VR, you can shoot the Wingman from the side like you’re trying to curve the bullets – just as some players have wanted to see in Apex.

We built a VR version of the Wingman as a development exercise from apexlegends

Even though it’s just a personal project, and isn’t going to be released as a demo or anything like that, it still earned plenty of praise from players and even some Repsawn developers. “This is so awesome,” said Jason McCord, Design Director at Respawn.

Some players asked to see what other weapons, mainly the Mozambique, would look like, but the poster noted, they hoped it would inspire VR devs to come up with some fun guns in games of their own. 

Who knows what this quick project will inspire, but it shows that even a lighter version of Apex wouldn’t look out of place on VR.