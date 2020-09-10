Upcoming LTMs for Apex Legends Legends September Soiree revealed

Each week in September, a returning LTM mode will be available in Apex Legends, rotating every Thursday, and we know now which LTMs are coming, after DUMMIE's Big Day was temporarily disabled.

The September Soiree event is the first mid-season event of Season 6, and as well as returning LTMs, will bring back skins from the Grand Soiree in January, that can be purchased at a discounted price.

This sale will start on September 15 and run until September 22, while the September Soiree itself continues until October 5.

This is because the final LTM will begin on September 29, and be available for one week. However, Respawn themselves did not confirm what the next modes will be in rotation, following DUMMIE's Big Day.

Unfortunately, shortly after DUMMIE's Big Day went live, a somewhat game-breaking bug would crash the lobby if a player went AFK during character select.

We're hitting pause on the party. After DUMMIES Big Day went live, we discovered a bug that caused server crashes if a player AFKed on character select. For the health of the game and our players, we're turning it off and working on a fix with details to come as we have them. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 9, 2020

Respawn acted quickly and disabled the mode, so it's possible that they will push back the dates of other LTMs, to give DUMMIE's Big Day its full slot. We'll have to wait and see.

Next LTMs in Apex Legends

As confirmed by reliable data miner and content creator Shrugtal, three more LTMs are coming, in the following order:

DUMMIEs Big Day

Armed & Dangerous

King's Canyon: After Dark

LIVE. DIE. LIVE.

If Respawn keep the dates they were using previously, then Armed & Dangerous will start on September 15, KC: After Dark on September 22, and LIVE. DIE. LIVE on September 29. These dates could change now though due to the delay to DUMMIE's Big Day.

If you're unfamiliar with these modes, Armed & Dangerous typically only has Shotguns and Snipers, with limited shields.

Kings Canyon: After Dark is fairly self-explanatory, it's just the night-time version of the map. The last time this LTM was available, it was the Season 2 version of Kings Canyon. That could mean Skulltown returns.

And finally, LIVE. DIE. LIVE automatically respawns dead teammates every time the ring closes.

As mentioned, it's still possible that these LTMs change, or the dates they're scheduled to arrive changes. We'll keep you up to date.