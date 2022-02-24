Unstoppable Apex Legends hackers can now shoot while healing

Apex Legends hackers are now able to heal while firing their weapon and shoot after being downed, making them almost impossible to kill.

With Apex Legends being a competitive battle royale, the majority of players go into every match looking to outperform their opponents and pick up the win.

Although most of the community relies on their gun skills and game knowledge to achieve this, some players opt to use third-party software to gain an unfair advantage over their competition.

Whether it’s an aimbot, restoring armor instantly, or even dual-wielding, Apex hacks are constantly evolving.

Now, it seems cheaters are capable of firing their weapon while using consumables and also shooting after they’ve been downed, effectively making them unstoppable.

Advertisement

New Apex hacks allow cheaters to shoot while healing

Deciding when to heal or put pressure on your opponents is a difficult skill in Apex Legends that requires players to evaluate every gunfight and weigh up the risks.

Unfortunately, this is not an issue hackers have to worry about as a new set of cheats is allowing them to heal while firing their weapon and shoot while they’re downed.

As showcased by JaniHazard on the Apex Legends subreddit, this makes them almost impossible to kill as they can be constantly restoring their health and shields.

Even when the cheater is finally downed by opponents, they’re still able to take pop shots with their dual-wield Wingman.

Advertisement

With more and more of these hacking clips being shared around the community, this will definitely be a concern for Respawn.

Although they’ve vowed to step up the fight against hackers and DDoSers, they still seem to be a huge issue for a lot of players, especially at the higher tiers of Ranked.

For now, it’s just a case of waiting for these cheaters to get individually banned, and hopefully, the devs can find a solution to the hacking problem.