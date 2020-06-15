How to get free Gibraltar Twitch Prime Tribal Instinct Apex Legends skin

Gibraltar will finally be getting an exclusive Twitch Prime skin in Apex Legends Season 5, according to Respawn’s updated rewards page ⁠— here’s how to get your hands on the latest limited-edition Twitch skin in June!

Apex Legends publishers EA have been releasing rare vintage skins for each of their battle royale Legends through Twitch Prime rewards, and now it looks like the loveable Kiwi warrior Gibraltar has the privilege of being up next.

The last two reward skins ⁠— Loba in May and Wraith in April ⁠— have been hit or miss. Wraith’s ‘Forgotten in the Void’ skin was basically a splotch-marked recolor, while Season 5 debutant Loba shone with her stylish ‘Game Master’ skin.

This time around, it looks like Gibraltar fans should be pretty happy; the Shield Fortress is set to get a pretty great-looking cosmetic upgrade once the ‘Tribal Instinct’ drops on June 16.

We’ve already had a pretty good look at the June Twitch skin too, thanks to leaks from Apex dataminer Biast12. The new-release Prime cosmetic was revealed by the code dipper earlier this month, alongside a Bloodhound skin reveal.

New Updated Textures for the Inspector skin for Gibraltar pic.twitter.com/f5PF6v7P5a — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) May 19, 2020

The main feature of Gibraltar’s Twitch skin is the sharp purple features cut across his armor and iconic patchwork vest. On top of that, the Kiwi Legend has had some robotic upgrades on his face, giving him a steely new look.

How to claim Tribal Instinct Gibraltar skin for free

First, you must have an active Twitch Prime subscription. And if you don’t, you can find out how to get a free trial in the section below. Once you do have Prime, here is how you can get this outfit into your in-game closet:

Visit Twitch Prime’s Apex Legends page

Log in using your Twitch credentials

Click “Claim Now” above Tribal Instinct Gibraltar

When prompted, link your EA account to your Twitch account

Wait for your gear. Once the accounts have been linked on their end, your item will join the in-game inventory on your end

How to get Twitch Prime for free

As aforementioned, if you have Amazon Prime then you should already have Twitch Prime. But if you don’t have either, then you can simply sign up for a free 30-day trial. To do so, you can utilize the “Start your free trial” button on the Apex Legends Twitch Prime page, which we've listed above.

Just remember to cancel your subscription before reaching 30 days of use, unless you’re enjoying the service and willing to pay a little for the game’s next upcoming skin on Twitch Prime — which should release around July 15.

Jump on this deal quickly too! If you sign up for Twitch Prime, or head to the rewards page on or before June 18, you can scoop up Loba’s Game Master skin as well. It’s one of the only times you can get two free skins at once.

Once Loba has rotated out of the store, Gibraltar will be by himself on the rewards page for a while. Apex Legends leaks have confirmed that Bloodhound will be the next Legend to get a limited-edition Twitch Prime release in July.