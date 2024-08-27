Underused Apex Legend is “broken” in Season 22 but no one’s complaining

One of Apex Legends’ most underrated characters is “broken” in Season 22, but players are actually pretty pleased by that fact.

Over the last few years, as more and more characters have been added to Apex Legends, some legends have slipped through the cracks. Whether they’re underpowered or not as fun to play as others, there are some that naturally get ignored.

Respawn’s regular legend updates are supposed to tackle that problem, but some just continue to fall by the wayside in the meta.

Rampart has slipped into that category over the last few seasons. The Amped Modder was a popular pick when she first joined the Apex Games, but has fallen away. However, it appears she is a little “broken” in Season 22.

That’s according to Redditors who are still maining her, anyway. That includes N3FARIOUS24, who showcased Rampart’s power by utilizing her Sheila mini-gun and Amped Cover on the edge of a closing ring to completely outplay a group of enemies. As shown, the minigun has enough charge to shoot down a balloon and force enemies into her path. That’s a deadly combo.

Despite the Redditor’s claim that she is “too broken” now, plenty of players are completely fine with that.

“Rampart has always been good. The buffs the last few years have just made her more accessible to people who were unwilling or incapable of micromanaging her abilities,” one player said. “It’s honestly about time controller legends have their time to shine.”

Another added: “Just let her be good for once. It doesn’t have to be Horizon or Revenant all the time that shines.”

“Rampart is good this season, has been for a while,” another commented.

As per ApexLegendsStatus, Rampart currently has 1.9% and 0.5% pick rates in casual and Predator lobbies, respectively. Those usage rates put her in the bottom tier of legends. So, yes, she is very overlooked and that should change really.