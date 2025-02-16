Underrated Apex Legends character is S Tier after small Season 24 buffs

Apex Legends Season 24 has Ash stealing the spotlight as by and far the most popular pick in the game, but another legend has had their pick rate increase by over 1000% after some small changes.

Season 24 has marked a massive upheaval, one where popular legacy like Wraith and Octane have been left in the dust by Legends who are historically at the bottom of the play rate charts.

Ash’s rework makes her the queen of the game right now, with her play rate being almost 3 times higher than the next most picked Legend. However, there’s another character who has dramatically risen in popularity, and he’s arguably the best pick in the game if you’re looking to carry.

Ballistic has risen to the top after a mix of buffs to the Assault class and direct buffs to his kit, ones that have pushed him over the edge and straight into S Tier.

Ballistic takes over Apex Legends meta in Season 24

Though Ballistic is one of the biggest winners, every Assault Legend got a huge power boost going into Season 24. Here are the ways in which Assault got buffed with some new Perks:

Stowed Reload : Automatically reloads any stowed weapon after 2 seconds

: Automatically reloads any stowed weapon after 2 seconds Combat Reserve: Two additional slots in inventory reserved exclusively for grenades

Two additional slots in inventory reserved exclusively for grenades Battle Surge: When an assault legend cracks an enemy shield, they gain battle surge, which grants a temporary speed boost, faster reloads, and highlights the cracked target for their whole team

Two of those Perks are generally useful for everyone in the class, but the Stowed Reload is especially useful for Ballistic. Considering he can have three weapons, you’ll pretty much never run out of ammo on this Legend.

Ballistic is an absolute menace in Season 24

But, on top of all that, Ballistic also got his fair share of buffs on top of Assault Class buffs that

Integrated sling and dual tac charge upgrades into his base kit

Upgrade now doubles Ballistic tac charge

His sling can now carry crate weapons, with infinite ammo when ult is active

Things that were previously upgrades have now been made part of his base kit, and he’s gotten an extra charge on his tactical. This, combined with him being able to keep a care package weapon that can never run out of ammo as long as he’s got ult, have made Ballistic a one-man army.

Additionally, two of the best weapons in the current meta (the Rampage and L-Star) pair very well with Ballistic’s ultimate. The stars have aligned for this hero, with him being the third most popular pick at the time of writing. Even at release he wasn’t this popular.

So, while Ash has been the star of the show with her rework, don’t sleep on Ballistic.