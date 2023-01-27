TSM signs all-women Apex Legends pro team

TSM has announced that the organization is adding another Apex Legends team, this time an all-women’s roster filled with content creators.

In an announcement video filled with animations, Discord messages and pro gameplay, TSM revealed that it has signed four women Apex Legends players as content creators and professional competitors.

The new additions consist of Laurice ‘GuhRL’ Habibi, Isabella ‘Avuhlie’ Rivera, Kornelia ‘Sabz’ Zawistowska and Jane ‘Janey.’

The reveal was met with some confusion from fans as only three players are needed in a competitive Apex Legends team and some of the players have content creator and pro player in their Twitter bios.

Article continues after ad

TSM’s Vice President of Esports Operations, Dominic Kallas, clarified the hybrid setup to Apex Legends reporter Cutnoid, saying the new players will play together in creator events but can compete separately if they wish.

“Similar to how Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is signed to FaZe but plays with Tripods in ALGS,” Kallas said. “Lots of flexibility for everyone, and we will be highlighting each individual’s path.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Kallas also said that for Celestial Cups, Janey, Sabz and Avuh will likely play together. But, for Apex Legends Global Series qualifiers Sabz will compete in Europe and Avuh and Gurl will have to look to build their own North American roster.

Article continues after ad

TSM add another Apex Legends team

The new TSM members will join three other pro players under the esports organization’s banner. TSM has fielded an Apex Legends roster since 2019 and has one of the more popular players in the scene in Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen.

The team placed first in Split 1 of the North American ALGS league and qualified for the Playoffs taking place in London in February. TSM also signed another content creator in the Battle Royale title in Mikkel ‘Mande’ Hestbek on January 26.

While other organizations have stepped away from the Respawn esport in 2023, TSM seems to be doubling down on the competitive title with these recent investments.