Tricky Apex Legends bug lets Mirage’s decoys fly into the sky

A new bug in Apex Legends apparently lets players make Mirage’s decoys float up into the sky and confuse the heck out of anyone who might be watching.

Mirage is definitely one of the trickiest characters in Apex Legends to keep track of - in part because of his Decoy ability, which creates copies that the player can control to fool opponents.

These clones can do almost everything a player can - run, jump and climb over obstacles to name a few - except they can’t deal damage.

They are a great way to throw off or distract an enemy team though, and a wild new bug discovered by Reddit user 'Life_exe101' seems sure to throw opponents for even more of a loop.

This is done by spamming the key or button you have bound toggling your control of the decoy and jumping at the same time. Apparently, this makes the copy sort of phase-out and back in again, climbing higher and higher.

You can see this in action in the clip above, with Mirage's holographic body double basically floating out of the practice range. This does take place in the Firing Range, but there's nothing that really disqualifies it from working in a regular match, either.

When you stop spamming the control decoy button, the hologram flies back down to earth, which would definitely catch unsuspecting opponents off-guard and make them freak out just a little bit. The copy doesn't behave like a player while falling, but unless you're looking for it, you probably wouldn't see it until it lands right by you.

Obviously, Mirage's copies aren't meant to possess anti-gravitational capabilities (that we know of), so we would definitely consider this a bug, glitch, or exploit - whichever you prefer to call it.

Respawn probably should get around to fixing this ,as we're confident this is not the way the legend was meant to be played, but Mirage mains probably wouldn't mind if it wasn't on the top of their priority list.