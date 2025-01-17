Top Apex pros are being banned for having their accounts stolen

Three of the most successful and popular Apex Legends players have had their accounts stolen. Hackers took control and ran rampant, now EA has banned them, jeopardizing the accounts.

It’s been a rough few weeks for Apex Legends as game-breaking issues have piled up while developers have been forced to backflip on controversial decisions. Now, the situation at the very top has gotten worse as hackers are taking over.

The world’s top-ranked Apex Predator, Rogue, shared news of his account having been hacked on January 16, 2025. Along with his own, pro players ImperialHal and Sweet also had theirs taken over as well.

Article continues after ad

Together, the trio watched as cheaters utilized their accounts in malicious ways, such as auto-aiming to instantly kill enemies, and the like. Hours later, all three of their accounts were banned, jeopardizing all of their progress through no fault of their own.

Joe Brady/ ALGS ImperialHal is one of Apex’s most accomplished pro players, and his account is now no longer under his control.

Top Apex Legends players banned as hackers take over their accounts

“They are playing ranked, full rage cheating,” Rogue shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “No shame, pure aimbot, sprinting down lobbies with our accounts.”

Article continues after ad

Rogue called on developers at Respawn Entertainment to intervene, as were the accounts to be punished, it’s obviously not the cheaters’ accounts at risk. “This would mean if they get banned, that is my real account getting banned,” he explained.

Article continues after ad

While the hackers were in full control, their ranked games were counting just as you’d expect. For Rogue, in particular, the number one ranked Predator in the world, losses are obviously dire.

Their worst fears came to fruition three hours after the hacking started, with Rogue confirming his account had indeed been banned. The same goes for both ImperialHal and Sweet as well, who also no longer have access to their accounts.

We reached out to Rogue and have been able to confirm EA has been in touch. Currently, they’re investigating how the hackers first gained access, with the bans being a temporary means of halting further harm on the live servers.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, there’s been no word on restoring the trio’s accounts of yet, with Rogue expressing concern more top pros and streamers will continue to be impacted.