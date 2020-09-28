Titanfall 3 is reportedly on its way, despite Respawn’s Apex Legends focus

Titanfall 3, the long-awaited third installment to Respawn Entertainment’s explosive Titan based FPS franchise, is very “real” and reportedly already in early development, according to insider sources from a known Apex Legends leaker.

Respawn has long denied the existence of Titanfall 3, which originally became Apex Legends during the height of the Fortnite-led battle royale craze.

A Titanfall sequel has never officially been off the table, however, with franchise publisher EA even admitting one could come “down the road” if the opportunity ever presented itself.

As it turns out, that time may be sooner than we think. New insider rumors are suggesting a possible Titanfall 3 release is definitely “real,” with the plotted trilogy title actually already in development behind the scenes at Respawn's studios.

The new Titanfall 3 rumors come from Apex Legends content creator TheNeon_Beast, who has proven himself as a solid insider source throughout the battle royale’s sixth season.

“Titanfall 3 is for real,” the Brazilian insider said on September 27. “I’m pretty sure that leakers can say the same, cuz we have totally different sources. The good thing is: even with different sources, the rumor is exactly the same.”

The streamer added he “doesn’t believe in coincidences.” Dexerto reached out to Winchester for further details, but he did not reply before the publishing deadline.

If these new Titanfall 3 rumors turn out to be true, Respawn must have green-lit the highly-anticipated sequel in the past few months. Back in May, Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella admitted there was "nothing currently in development."

At the same time, the former Modern Warfare guru did admit he was very interested in seeing "some kind of resurrection there." Zampella also promised he would "see if [he] could make something happen." Maybe he really did?

Titanfall 3 may reportedly be "real," but that doesn't mean it would be coming any time soon. Apex Legends is still Respawn's main focus, and with the current work-from-home situation slowing them down on that, Titanfall 3 production wouldn't have fared much better.

For now, keep your eyes peeled; Respawn is sure to begin teasing the anticipated trilogy release soon, if it is indeed being worked on behind the scenes.

There's plenty happening in Apex Legends to tide you over too: Season 7 is on the horizon, and Pathfinder is finally set to be buffed again. The battle royale will also be getting its huge crossplay update soon; it's all happening in Apex Legends!