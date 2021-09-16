Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar has declared he has ‘no interest’ in grinding Apex Legends anymore and will be sticking with Warzone for the foreseeable future, with the battle royale’s “slow” gameplay a big reason behind his Call of Duty comeback.

The battle royale war has been raging on unbridled for some time now on Twitch and YouTube, with hosts of star streamers choosing one title over another.

In the past month or so, it looked like Apex Legends had become the clear favorite. Epic’s Fortnite had drifted to a clear third place in the three-way contest. Its fall has mainly been off the back of smaller events and updates. Warzone, on the other hand, had gone down in flames in August, sparked by waves of cheaters and bugs.

With Fortnite and Warzone beginning to fall out of favor, stars like Dr Disrespect, NICKMERCS, CouRage, and Tfue all began regularly dropping onto Kings Canyon, Olympus, and World’s Edge, leaving Verdansk behind.

Betar has shirked that trend, however, and returned to Warzone.

The reason, he told Dr Disrespect during one of their recent YouTube duo streams, was because he’s tired of the Respawn battle royale and its slow gameplay.

The pair were talking battle royales ⁠— mainly Apex Legends and its Call of Duty arch-rival ⁠— when TimTheTatman admitted he “actually enjoys playing Warzone” more.

Dr Disrespect couldn’t believe his ears, especially considering he’s been a staunch voice against Raven Software’s flagship battle royale in the past few weeks, and suggest Timmy stay on the Apex Legends hype train for now.

TimTheTatman had a simple response to that: “No.”

The new YouTuber went on to explain his shock choice too. He has issues that run right through the core of the game, he said. They include problems with its ranked systems, gunplay, and how “rat” gameplay dominates the competitive scene.

“I’m just not playing Apex,” he said on September 14. “I’m just not doing it.”

“I don’t want to get two KP, rotate, go to the little beacon, find where the last circle is, wait until the last two teams fight. Then all of a sudden you have to start fighting. I said [to the two-time], no. ‘Nomegalul’, if you will.

“I don’t get the Doc. He’s all about violence, speed, momentum. Apex is get a kill, then just focus on rotating. There’s no violence, speed. There’s no momentum!”

Timmy’s relatively short interest in Apex Legends and its competitive scene would come as no real surprise for fans of the Twitch star turned YouTuber either.

Back in May, the streamer declared Apex was “boring.”

In fact, he went so far as to say he’d rather play Warzone or Fortnite in any given stream, citing gunplay, time-to-kill, and the way Respawn’s battle royale approaches defensive armor as reasons he’s been turned away.

“I’m just going to flat out tell you; I don’t personally enjoy Apex Legends that much,” he admitted during a battle royale ranking video on May 28. “One thing is the time-to-kill [TTK]: the time-to-kill is very high. Obviously I like playing Warzone, so I’m very used to Warzone [but] I’m just not a fan of the gunplay.

On top of that, Betar isn’t a fan of Apex’s armor system: “I don’t like it. I can rip your gold armor, then you swap it out, and you’re full again. I don’t enjoy that.”