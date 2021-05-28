TimTheTatman explains where Apex Legends falls short of Warzone and Fortnite - Dexerto

Top Twitch streamer Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar has explained why he doesn’t enjoy Apex Legends as much as other top battle royale titles like Warzone and Fortnite.

These three games are currently considered the juggernauts of the battle royale genre. While Apex probably isn’t quite as popular as Fortnite or Warzone, it still has a huge, dedicated player base that adores it, and for good reason too.

It’s incredibly unique in the BR world, with a diverse pool of characters and abilities to be utilized.

That said, the game just doesn’t hit quite the same as Warzone or Fortnite for Tim, and he took some time to explain why that was the case during a Twitch stream.

Advertisement

While ranking battle royale games into a tier list, Tim joked that Apex is ‘D-Tier’ before moving it and going a bit more in-depth on his feelings towards the game.

“I’m just going to flat out tell you why I don’t personally enjoy Apex that much,” he told his stream while deliberating over its ranking. “One: The time-to-kill (TTK). The time-to-kill is very high. Obviously, I’m playing Warzone right now, so I’m very used to Warzone.”

He continued: “Another thing that I don’t enjoy is the armor system. What I mean by that is that I don’t like that you can have gold armor, I can rip your gold armor, and then you can swap out for another gold armor and you have full armor again.”

Advertisement

Timestamp 8:32

Tim’s final point was a simple one: the gunplay. He compares it again to Call of Duty, which is vastly different, saying that he simply “doesn’t like” the gunplay in Apex.

Tim does go on to put it in the A-Tier, ahead of most of the competition, due to how it introduced so many great features to the battle royale genre. This includes the reboot/revive downed teammate systems in most BRs now, the Ping system, and he even adds that the movement is “great.”

So, Tim clearly doesn’t hate Apex by any means. These things obviously always come down to opinion, and while Tim pinpoints several factors that he feels are drawbacks, there’s definitely some admiration for what Apex has done and continues to do.