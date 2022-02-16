TikToker plays Apex Legends for first time and gets luckiest ever pack

A first-time Apex Legends player hit the jackpot on TikTok by scoring one of the luckiest pack pulls imaginable.

In Apex Legends, players are constantly on the hunt for the game’s hard-to-find Heirlooms.

These unique cosmetic items are some of the most beautiful in the game and can make Legends stand out from the crowd in a big way.

These very rarely appear in packs, with some players having to open hundreds before having such luck. But, one TikToker hit the jackpot on his first-ever pack, sure to make any long-time player jealous.

TikToker opens first Apex Legends pack to major surprise

Call of Duty TikToker and content creator, matcrackz, has recently hopped over to try Apex Legends, one of CoD’s major competitors.

Upon switching over, he immediately went to go open up one of the game’s packs, hardly knowing what to expect himself as a new player.

To his confusion, and the chat’s shock, the streamer got an absolutely amazing first pack, containing all Heirloom Shards.

After getting over 6.7 million views and being shared around countless times, it’s safe to say that everyone was just a little bit amazed at the streamers insane luck.

The top comment on the video joked, “Bro. Those rocks are so bad. I’ll buy your account for $1 so you don’t feel like your time was wasted 😳😏😅.”

Many would likely pay much more than one dollar for those shards, and the crazy thing is, his luck didn’t run out there.

In his other videos, he’s seen getting more Heirloom Shards and Wraith’s Kunai, which has been one of the game’s most coveted items since launch.

While these did not take place in sequential order, the luck he’s having in this video is sure to make tenured Apex Legends players drool. But with Season 12 just beginning, there’s no better time for players to hop back into the BR and see if their luck can be anything like this TikToker’s.