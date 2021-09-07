Tfue shows off how powerful ‘jitter aiming’ trick is for recoil in Apex Legends

Twitch streamer Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney has showcased why jitter aiming is so strong in Apex Legends and exactly how to perform the trick.

Apex Legends is a competitive game at its heart and that means members of the community are constantly looking for ways to improve at the game.

Whether that’s trying out new strategies, using meta weapons & Legends, or landing at locations that yield the most loot, there’s always something a player can improve on.

One of the biggest struggles for a lot of new players and veterans alike is controlling the recoil of certain weapons. It is particularly difficult when using heavy or energy ammo guns, as most of them have a lot of kickback when being fired.

Luckily, there is a powerful trick that can help control the recoil of these weapons, and it was demonstrated by Tfue during one of his Apex Legends Twitch streams.

How to ‘Jitter Aim’ in Apex Legends

During his September 6 stream, Tfue was practicing his aim in the Firing Range when he decided to show his viewers a little trick he uses to control the recoil of the Flatline and L-STAR.

Before demonstrating the ‘jitter aim’ technique, he showcased how bullet spread affects certain weapons at long range. This makes it difficult to consistently land damage on opponents unless you can lower the recoil.

That’s is where ‘jitter aiming’ comes into play. By drawing tiny circles with your scope as you fire, you’ll prevent a lot of the weapon’s kickback, making your shots laser beam accurate.

Of course, this technique takes a lot of practice, but that small jitter as you fire will make all the difference when attempting to finish off a target at range.

While ‘jitter aiming’ won’t turn you into an Apex pro overnight, it will significantly boost your ability to land shots at long range. Although most players discard the Flatline due to its heavy recoil pattern, as Tfue demonstrates, this trick turns it into a strong choice.

Don’t forget to jump into the Firing Range to master this technique as it can be difficult to perform at first, but after you’ve got used to the jittering motion, you’ll see an immediate boost to your accuracy.