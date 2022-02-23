Tfue leaves hosts speechless in wild interview after wining Apex Legends Twitch Rivals

Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney won the Apex Legends Twitch Rivals tournament on February 22 alongside teammates Sloth and SkittleCakes, and they gave one of the more memorable post-game interviews, leaving the hosts at a loss for words.

Tfue became a Twitch superstar during his rise as one of the greatest Fortnite players in the world, but since leaving the Epic Games battle royale behind him he’s explored and found relative success in many other games.

At the time of writing, Apex Legends is Tfue’s game of choice, and he’s doing pretty well in it. He’s been grinding hard ever since leaving Warzone behind and, on February 22, managed to pull off a huge Twitch Rivals win against some elite competition.

Not quite the refined, media-trained pro player that many in esports have become, though, he and his teammates celebrated in a particularly unique way after being congratulated, leaving his fans absolutely cracking up.

While the hosts were commending the team on their victory, Tfue pulled a bottle of beer from out of shot and chugged it with absolutely no trouble at all, with commentator Onset even joking that he “knows where we’ll find Tfue in a couple of hours.”

A couple of moments later, Sloth exclaimed: “Yeah, you can find me at the strip club after this one! We spending all this cash baby!”

To make the situation even funnier, the Twitch Rivals hosts simply sit there in silence after the outburst, unsure how to respond.

Finally, the silence was broken as the players were commended once again and told to enjoy their night, and it definitely sounded as though they were about to.

Needless to say, it’s not often you see a post-tournament interview go quite like this, but we know many fans would love to see more of it.