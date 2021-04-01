Streamer loses Apex Legends match after his glass eye literally pops out - Dexerto

It’s not every day that a Twitch streamer literally has their eye pop out of its socket, but that’s exactly what happened to Mayor Reynolds during an Apex Legends match.

The streamer, who is the former mayor of Whitney Point, New York, was playing a match of Apex Legends when he started touching his eye.

Out of nowhere, the streamer’s glass eye literally popped out of his head and onto the ground below, surprising both Reynolds and his viewers.

This couldn’t have happened at a worse time too – with just three squads left in the match, the former mayor found himself stationary and out in the open.

“Oh my God,” he now one-eyed streamer sighed. “Be right back. Jesus Christ.”

Reynolds then left the stream and the game to go into another room, presumingly to put his glass eye back in properly.

Sadly, just as he returned to the broadcast, he was killed, ending the game for him in brutal fashion.

“Did that just happen?!” he groaned, having the match end in such a disappointing manner.

A few moments later, he explained to viewers his situation and why his glass eye popped out to begin with.

“For those of you who don’t know or maybe didn’t believe me, I have a glass eye. And it just flew out on stream,” he stated. “It just fell out. That has never happened to me in my life, that my eye has fallen out on accident. And it just happened live on stream.”

According to Reynolds, this was something he was extremely nervous about, but he was touching his eye because of allergies.

“I’m not touching it just because,” he claimed. “You know how your eye gets crusty in the morning sometimes when you just wake up? That’s what my glass eye is doing right now.”

For anyone who ever doubted his glass eye before, now there’s proof out there. Just a shame it had to come at the expense of an Apex Legends match. Still, that’s certainly something you don’t see every day, even with all the madness that happens on Twitch.