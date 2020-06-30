Strange Loba Ultimate bug completely crashes Apex Legends games

Apex Legends players have run into an alarming issue where their games crash if they try and grab the same item as their teammate from Loba’s Ultimate ability.

Loba joined the Apex Legends cast of characters at the start of season five, making a name for herself as an annoying enemy to play against. She hasn’t quite made waves and become as popular as Wraith or Pathfinder, however.

Advertisement

This might be, in part, due to the number of bugs that have cropped up in games. Recently, following the Lost Treasures update, players have noted that her Burglar’s Best Friend teleport has become pretty useless.

Yet, there’s a new problem rearing its head as players have been crashing out of games while using her Black Market Boutique ultimate.

Advertisement

The new problem was pointed out by Reddit user 3KeyReasons, who warned players against trying to grab the same item as their teammates from the ultimate ability.

As the Redditor showed in their video, both they and their teammate tried to get their hands on a purple backpack at the same time. Though, as they were confirming the item they wanted, the game came to a crashing halt.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

They were sent back to the main loading screen and greeted with an error code that they said the given object was “not an entity” and that was null.

Advertisement

3KeyReasons noted that they’d reported the bug to EA and Respawn as other players chimed in to say that the same thing had happened to them as well.

Obviously, thanks to the new reconnect feature, you can nack into the game if your teammates stay alive, but that’s a tall order if they’re doing alone. However, despite the bug being flagged, it hasn’t yet appeared on Respawn’s Trello board of issues so we’ll just have to wait and see if they address it any time soon.