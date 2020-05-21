Strange Apex Legends glitch is making Loba’s teleport ability useless

A bizarre glitch that was found with Loba’s tactical ability has been leaving Apex Legends players frustrated after causing their teleports to fail.

The fifth season of Apex Legends was finally released on May 12, and featured the introduction of a brand new character, Loba, along with lots of other changes.

Players have been attempting to master the new character, however, a glitch has been found with her tactical ability, and Loba mains are hoping for a quick fix.

Loba’s new kit provides players with high mobility and quick looting capabilities, however, a glitch with her Burglar’s Best Friend ability has been preventing players from using it at all.

The ability allows players to teleport, within a moderate range, to improve their positioning and can be used both offensively or defensively, whether chasing someone down or trying to escape a tough situation.

Apex legends player ImKim04 was among many who highlighted a bizarre bug with the ability and revealed that the jump drive was failing to teleport Loba after the tactical had been activated.

Surprisingly, the glitch seemingly resets the tactical ability’s cooldown and the Apex player tried multiple times, even attempting to teleport only a few feet away, with no results.

Loba’s tactical ability would be canceled similarly when players choose an invalid spot to jump to, however, in this case, it seems as if that same effect is occurring regardless of the targeted location.

This potentially game-breaking glitch could have a massive impact on those who rely on Loba's unique kit for mobility, offering little chance at an escape when it occurs.

While little is known on what exactly is causing the bug, it does not seem to be too difficult to reproduce as many have reported experiences with this bizarre ability glitch as well.