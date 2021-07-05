Strange Apex Legends bug lets Rampart teleport through walls and buildings

Apex Legends players have been finding themselves falling through floors and teleporting through walls thanks to a bug with Rampart’s minigun ultimate.

When Rampart was first introduced to Apex Legends, there was plenty of concern about how her minigun ultimate and Amped Cover ability would fit into the battle royale.

There was plenty of interest in her at first, but in the seasons following her release, the legend has slowly slipped down the popularity charts even though she has been buffed by Respawn.

It’s not uncommon to see a Rampart posted up with her minigun in a match, but if you’re not careful, she might just slip away and teleport through the floor.

A handful of Apex Legends players noted that Rampart can set up her minigun and Amped Cover in a building and then find herself falling through the floor.

Why is this the case? Well, as Redditor Riolzy shows, it appears that if Rampart is backed too far into a corner by her own abilities, and then disengages the minigun, the animation causes her to take a step back.

Given that she’s not got much space to step back into, the character just floats through the wall and drops down a floor. She doesn’t take any damage in doing so, nor are her abilities lost, so she can actually make a slippery escape.

Some players suggested that it may be a bugged spot, but if it’s actually an issue with her, it can go both ways when it comes to benefitting one team or another. If you get into a fight, you do lose a teammate for a few seconds.

On the flip side, the Rampart gets a free flank and can jump on the back of unsuspecting players.

It remains to be seen if Respawn will address it anytime soon, given it may work similarly to how Rampart was able to get into vaults without a key.