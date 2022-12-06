SSG players slam HisWattson for quitting Apex Legends tournament to deny kill points

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

SSG’s pro Apex Legends squad slammed Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin during the $10,000 Carnage Cup tournament for quitting the match after being downed to deny kill points.

On December 5, Knights hosted the Carnage Cup Apex Legends tournament, boasting a $10,000 prize pool.

Over 20 teams competed in the competition over the course of six games and the whole event was streamed live on Twitch.

In the end, NRG took first place, with TSM in second, and The Guard securing the third spot.

Although the tournament went well and featured countless outplays and highlight-reel moments, the event didn’t escape drama, this time involving HisWattson and the SSG squad.

Article continues after ad

During one of the matches, SSG had taken down the whole of FURIA and only had HisWattson left to kill. It didn’t take DROPPED long to find him hiding behind a rock using Seer’s tactical and after locating the FURIA pro, they assumed it would be another easy point to add to the tally.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, HisWattson instead quit the match early, preventing SSG from securing the point. This left the entire team extremely frustrated as they’d effectively been denied a guaranteed kill.

Describing the FURIA player’s action as a “b***h” move and “cringe”, they felt as if the organizers of the event should grant them a point by default.

Article continues after ad

In the end, SSG managed to rack up 46 points in total which placed them fifth for the Carnage Cup, just outside of the money. Despite this, the extra point wouldn’t have made much of a difference in the standings.

For now, HisWattson hasn’t commented on the situation publicly.