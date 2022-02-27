Snip3down explains why he can’t team with Nickmercs in ALGS

Fans hoping to see Snip3down and NICKMERCS team up in ALGS will have to wait a bit longer, as the FaZe player has explained why he won’t be playing anytime soon.

Renowned as one of the world’s best competitive FPS players, Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona has long been feared and respected in the Halo community.

The Halo competitor had been gearing up to team with Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff in the ALGS, but the mammoth Apex Legends team-up has been put on the backburner.

Despite hopes they’d compete in ALGS together with fellow competitor Deeds, Snip3down has explained why he may need to drop out ahead of the competition.

Snip3down’s commitments to Halo interfere with ALGS

During Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen’s Apex Legends stream on February 26, Snip3down revealed that his commitments to the Halo scene will interfere with his ALGS participation.

“I might not be able to play in any of the tournaments anymore, unfortunately,” began Snip3down.

“Because of the FACEIT thing?” responded Dosen. “Yeah, well, because of that and it all getting pushed back. I can’t play more than the first month that it was supposed to allow me to, I gotta focus on Halo. I’m competing in that sh*t,” confirmed the FaZe player.

Dosen, his former TSM teammate, was surprised that Snip3down wasn’t aware of the scheduling conflict: “I’m surprised that you didn’t know about the FACEIT thing because I saw a Reddit post about it.”

The Halo Champion Open Series has been rolling full steam ahead since February 19, with events happening every weekend until March 20, 2022.

It’s unclear who NICKMERCS will choose to replace Snip3down, but for now, the ALGS has postponed all upcoming tournament events until further notice so he’s got some time.