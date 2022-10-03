Snip3down clashes with NICKMERCS after calling out “solo to Pred” Apex Legends streams

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Snipe3down took a shot at ‘solo to Pred’ Apex Legends streams and it attracted the attention of NICKMERCS as well many of the game’s other biggest names.

Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona is a veteran of the FPS scene, and after a stint in which he returned to professional Halo, the multi-time champion has settled back into the Apex Legends world as if he never left.

Throughout his illustrious career, Wrona has never been one to keep his opinions to himself and this time he has taken aim at the popular stream gimmick where players solo queue to the top rank of Apex Legends as a supposed display of skill.

While this feat is impressive to the legions of players who will never come close to reaching that peak, the former TSM player thinks it’s just a way for good players to get away with smurfing against weak competition instead of playing at their own rank.

NICKMERCS rejects Snip3down’s complaints about ‘solo to Pred’ streams in Apex Legends

While there was some support from the community when it came to Snip3down’s claim, some of his fellow pros and content creators fought back against the notion.

NICKMERCS was one of the biggest names to speak up, and as one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, his primary concern was that eliminating these kinds of streams would ultimately hurt the game in the long run.

“What the f**k else is there to do?” the streaming mega-star asked.

Mr. MERCS wasn’t the only player to take issue with the thought either. FURIA’s HisWattson, who is known for these exact kind of streams also chimed in on the matter, simply saying “sup?” in acknowledgment that he may have inspired the thought.

He and Snip3down traded a few jokes back and forth, with Snip3down claiming iiTzTimmy’s version of the challenge in which he reached Pred in just one sitting was more impressive than any of HisWattson’s runs, and with the latter insisting that Halo legend Walshy was better than Wrona ever was.

When responding to NICKMERCS, Snip3 later admitted that the problem may be that he simply can’t watch content in the games he competes in unless it’s related to professional play itself.

There doesn’t seem to be any real heat at the end of the day, but the question of whether or not high-ranked players should be allowed to do these kinds of challenges may be one that Respawn has to examine in the future.