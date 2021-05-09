Smart Apex Legends tip makes Valkyrie perfect counter to door campers - Dexerto

Valkyrie players in Apex Legends have found a great use for her tactical ability, and it’s so simple that it might go under the radar for some.

Prior to the start of Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy, there were plenty of rumors about who would be added to the battle royale as the new legend, be it Valk or Blisk.

Respawn finally confirmed that it would Valkyrie, a legend who takes to the skies and can rain down damage from above with rocket bursts.

While the new legend hasn’t been in-game for too long, players have quickly found clever uses for her abilities – including a way for her to fly even greater distances than normal. Now, there’s another that can help deal with enemies messing about in buildings.

Advertisement

Just like Fuse, who was added to the battle royale in the season prior, Valkyrie’s Missile Swarm tactical can actually be used inside of buildings that aren’t all that small.

So, just as Redditor Strificus shows, if you’ve got an enemy who is in hot pursuit of you, or is hiding inside of a building to heal themselves, you can just use Valkyrie’s tactical ability to flush them out.

In the case of firing it at doors, the Missile Swarm will completely break the doors off their hinges and deal damage to any enemy who is in range. That means that you can quite easily take them down, given they’ll be stunned and a bit confused by what’s happened as their cover has disappeared.

Advertisement

Now, it might be a slightly situational tactic, given that some players said that the ability won’t fire off if you’re in too small a room.

Plus, if you’re unlucky enough, you might even deal damage to yourself as you’re trying to stun an enemy. So, be careful.