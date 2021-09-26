Simple Crypto drone change would be perfect Apex Legends Season 11 buff

An Apex Legends player has come with a simple but effective quality of life buff that would help Crypto mains a fair bit, highlighting if their drone can reach things like Survey Beacons from their current position.

When Crypto was first introduced to Apex Legends back in Season 3, a fair few players were left concerned about his drone. Some assumed it would be too powerful in finding enemies, with the other side of coin suggested that it would ruin him as a hero.

As time has gone on, the legend has settled into the middle of the pack when it comes to power, as he’s neither going to guarantee you a win or be totally hopeless. Though, when it comes to pick rate, he’s near the bottom.

Advertisement

Though, it has left Crypto mains repeatedly calling for different buffs, mainly to his drone as a way to open the legend up and make him a more interesting pick for players looking for something new.

While some of these ideas have been pretty drastic – with some basically wanting his drone to be a moving extension of the Map Room on Kings Canyon – there are some simpler ideas that could fit the bill.

In the case of Redditor hooktailss, they suggested that Crypto mains should be able to get a reading on just how far the drone can fly in any direction. Yes, experienced players knows the range is 200 metres, but a heads up display showing whereabouts it can fly on the map would make the character more accessible.

Advertisement

This change wouldn’t highlight enemies in the circle, but just show if things like Respawn Beacons and Survey Beacons are within range of their current location with the drone, thus allowing teams to make decisions with a bit more knowledge.

Given its a pretty useful idea and doesn’t change Crypto’s power too much, plenty of players are on board. “Loba’s Black Market has its range shown on the mini-map. Don’t see why it can’t be the same for Crypto’s drone range,” said one. “While we’re at it, Crypto should really be able to see Survey Beacon icons while in drone view.”

Advertisement

Respawn have stated previously that they can’t just outright take fan ideas, but Crypto is due to get a change in Season 11, so maybe that’ll answer Crypto mains prayers.