Simple Apex Legends trick lets Heat Shield move in the ring

David Purcell . 55 minutes ago

Apex Legends players can actually create a moving Heat Shield, if they know what they are doing.

Those who have played the Apex Games since the very beginning will know the community has no shortage of smart ideas when it comes to making features better in-game.

This doesn’t always work out to the benefit of all, when exploits are found and many find themselves at a disadvantage.

However, the latest combination of a Heat Shield and another feature in-game looks like the perfect recipe for those looking to avoid damage when travelling to the ring.

Apex Legends moving Heat Shield trick

Previous exploits have allowed members of the community to get around the usual time limit associated with the Survival item, taking advantage of an unlimited shield glitch.

While that particular problem has since been laid to rest, fans have found a way to increase its effectiveness with a simple trick.

As seen in a Reddit clip, from user adamazing, the Heat Shield can be attached to a cargo bot if you’re located near one. This means that instead of diving between two different shields, and taking damage in between, you can actually have it protect you as you move into the storm.

One player responded: “Do it again but shoot it… I wanna see if the Heat Shield breaks or just drops to the ground. It might even stay on the top part of the loot ball.”

Another joked: “You really think I have the skill for that?”

Of course, there are a few caveats to the trick. The cargo bot must be moving in the same direction as the next circle, and you’re going to have to time your throw pretty well to have it connect to the overhead target.

If you manage to make it work and another player spots you, they may shoot down the target – which would make your path to the next ring a little trickier.

That said, if you ever find yourself alone and with a long stretch to go until safety, this could ultimately be a clutch play.