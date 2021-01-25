 Simple Apex Legends trick is the perfect counter to Bloodhound's ultimate - Dexerto
Simple Apex Legends trick is the perfect counter to Bloodhound’s ultimate

Published: 25/Jan/2021 14:11

by Connor Bennett
Bloodhound crouching near the Trials POI in Apex Legends
Apex Legends players have noticed that Bloodhound gives off another major hint other than the sound when using their ultimate, and it helps find anyone who is camping in a corner.

With the wide range of abilities and characters in Apex Legends, fans of Respawn’s battle royale have got a tonne of different ways to play. Want to be fast and rack up kills? Try Wraith and Pathfinder. Want to be more calculated? Crypto and Bloodhound are your picks.

Though, the abilities are balanced for the most part, and players can easily counter – especially when it comes to ultimate.

In the case of Bloodhound, their Beast of the Hunt ultimate gives off a pulsating sound that can be heard by anyone nearby – not to mention the big dome of the scan that passes through areas when triggered. However, there is also another giveaway that players have noticed, and it helps show the Bloodhound’s location if they’re trying to camp.

Bloodhound is, quite simply, one of Apex’s most popular legends.

That’s right, while you might listen out for the pulsating sound of the ultimate, you can also see a small glow through a wall or a door if the Bloodhound is sat there.

How is this case? Well, as Reddit user dewag shows, a Bloodhound in their game was sat in a corner trying to get a heal off. Though, because they were sat right up against the wall, the ultimate’s glow shone through.

This allows eagle-eyed enemy players to see their position pretty easily. As dewag took advantage of it, they were able to catch the unsuspecting Bloodhound out, who must have assumed that they’d be fine otherwise.

Now, how practical this will be in every game is unknown. Not many Bloodhound’s pop their ultimate and then sit in a corner, apart from maybe in the final few circles.

Though, it is worth just looking out for in a game. Who knows, it could be the next 1000 IQ play like how Pathfinder’s are pretending to be MRVN bots.

Proposed Apex Legends buffs would make Loba & Lifeline even better teammates

Published: 25/Jan/2021 3:04 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 3:22

by Theo Salaun
Lifeline Loba

Apex Legends fans are well-aware of how impactful character abilities are to the battle royale and have come up with a few buffs that would turn Loba and Lifeline into consummate teammates.

Both Loba and Lifeline already boast abilities that make their team’s lives easier. But players believe each character could use a slight buff to increase viability at every tier of play.

Loba, in particular, has been subjected to numerous concepts — including a recent buff idea to the “Burglar’s Best Friend” teleportation bracelet. That idea, changing cool-down based on teleportation distance, caught the eye of Respawn Entertainment’s Lead Game Designer Daniel Klein, who revealed that the team is considering all options.

One such option has now been brought up by Reddit’s ‘eatmeupin30sec,’ who thinks that Loba’s ultimate, “Black Market Boutique,” could be used in an even more team-friendly fashion. Suggesting that the Black Market be able to pick up fallen teammates’ banners, eatmeupin30sec spurred quality discourse and another idea to buff Lifeline.

Loba should be able to pick up her teammates banners with her ultimate from apexlegends

The Loba idea is a reasonable one. Just as Crypto can use his drone to pick up the banners left behind by killed teammates from afar, Loba’s Black Market could receive a slight tweak for a similar function. This would simply give the Legend an additional boost should their team run into unfortunate circumstances.

Thinking of abilities that could help a team in dire circumstances, another Redditor’s buff concept for Lifeline got positive feedback. The support character’s kit is team-focused and ‘brachyboy1’ suggests that could be furthered by enabling her ultimate, “Care Package,” to serve as a Respawn Beacon.

Considering how long her ultimate takes to charge, this buff could give it an additional bump in utility — especially toward the later parts of a match.

Buffing Lifeline’s Care Package could make her a more viable Legend.

While Respawn is unlikely to touch any buffs or nerfs just yet, these are interesting, team-focused ideas that make both characters more viable. And, as each Legend’s ultimate loses allure once a team is already kitted in the later game, these buffs maintain utility throughout a match.

With thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments, it’s clear that the Apex community believes each Legend could use a slight rework and that these suggestions hold weight. Klein is active on social media, so we’ll be monitoring any official response from the developers.