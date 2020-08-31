Simple Apex Legends tip makes finding Rampart's ultimate much easier

Ever been caught out by a Rampart ultimate while rotating to the next safe zone? Well, there’s a simple tip that every Apex Legends player should know about being able to spot it on the map.

With the start of Season 6, Rampart was finally added to Apex Legends’ ever-growing roster of characters – adding some unique abilities to the battle royale.

Advertisement

The defensive legend has a passive that increases magazine size by 15% and decreases reload time by 25%, a tactical in Amped Cover that lets her through down a small wall and shoot through it to give her weapons a small boost.

However, it’s her ultimate – the mini-gun she calls Sheila – that really packs a punch. The deployable mini-gun can rip through enemies who step into its crosshairs, but if you don’t want to get caught, there’s a simple tip to keep in your back pocket.

Advertisement

How to find active Rampart ultimates in Apex Legends

Whenever a Sheila is placed throughout a match – be it on World’s Edge or Kings Canyon – a small icon will appear on your map that indicates where it is.

Read More: Apex Legends leak confirms Bloodhound Twitch Prime skin coming next

It’s only small, yes, but you can see the outline of a white minigun – as Reddit user Ornography points out. That means that you can plot its position on the map and find a way to either avoid its line of fire or head there and see if there is a team to take down.

There’s no way of telling if a team is still in the area of the minigun, so you will just have to chance it. But knowing where Sheila has been placed should help make few decisions a little easier for you.

Advertisement

In case you didn't know: Sheila actually shows up on the mini-map - make sure to look for them in the late game. #ApexLegends



(image via u/Ornography) pic.twitter.com/WxUwh7s9sT — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) August 29, 2020

Obviously it’s not a tip that will guarantee you wins, but it’s better off being able to know if a Rampart is waiting for you at a chokepoint than going in blind.

Respawn could tweak the way it works moving forward – saying removing the icon from the map after a set period of time – but as of now, that’s not the case.