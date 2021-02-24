 Simple Apex Legends Horizon trick makes Gibraltar & Bangalore ultimates useless - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Simple Apex Legends Horizon trick makes Gibraltar & Bangalore ultimates useless

Published: 24/Feb/2021 5:28 Updated: 24/Feb/2021 5:35

by Andrew Amos
Horizon in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Share

horizon

Bunkering down away from a Gibraltar or Bangalore ult in Apex Legends? Why not rise above it? Well, that’s what players are doing now, with this simple Horizon trick making it easy to avoid getting hit by both artillery drops.

Gibraltar and Bangalore’s ultimates in Apex Legends are some of the best in the game. They can lock down areas, raining hell from above and making it almost impossible to fight back through the damage and the stuns.

You can shelter inside, or drop a Gibby bubble of your own, but what if you wanted to fight back? Well, that’s where Horizon comes in for this nifty trick.

Horizon in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
If you’re a Horizon main, you’d want this Apex Legends trick under your belt.

Reddit user ‘Jagaleksandr’ showed off the trick, and how it can save your team in a pinch. Just by throwing down your Tactical ability, Gravity Lift, you can rise above the airstrikes and avoid all damage. You won’t even get shell-shocked.

After both Gibraltar and Bangalore’s ults finish, you can then drop back down to the ground. With a cheeky reposition, you can easily catch your enemies off-guard.

There is one drawback against the Horizon ultimate trick though ⁠— you won’t be able to strafe while in the air against Gibraltar. If you do so, you might be caught by a stray rocket.

This can make you a sitting duck in mid-air, but given the chaos thrown down, you should be able to get through scott-free. You might even be able to fire back, using the extra height to your advantage.

Use Horizon’s gravity lift to completely ignore Gibraltar’s and Bangalore’s rockets from r/apexuniversity


The trick might not be the most effective in isolated situations, but in the chaos of a final circle, with multiple squads fighting, this simple trick could be the difference between being crowned champion, or seeing the “Game Over” screen.

Horizon is already one of the best characters in Apex Legends, but this trick definitely separates her from the rest in late-game fights.

Apex Legends

First Caustic Town Takeover teaser appears in Apex Legends

Published: 24/Feb/2021 2:00

by Alan Bernal
caustic apex legends town takeover
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8 Caustic

A teaser for Caustic’s Town Takeover in Apex Legends has appeared on Kings Canyon, giving players a mixed bag of hype and dread for what the Toxic Trapper’s event will play like.

Respawn likes to give their Legends a turn in the spotlight with Town Takeovers that transform a point of interest (POI) in the battle royale to emulate a given character. We’ve seen ones for Octane, Mirage, and Bloodhound, just to name a few.

As the studio makes its way through their catalogue of Legends, there’s always an atmosphere of renewed excitement for who will get the next Town Takeover going into a season.

If previous leaks are to be believed, Season 8’s Town Takeover is centered around Caustic and plenty of teasers should be in the game soon.

Apex Legends Caustic Town Takeover teasers

Apex Legends’ loading screen shows Caustic walking then stopping to overlook the Crash Site location on Kings Canyon. This updated animation came out on February 23, the same day that the Apex data mining community expected to see it.

In early February, a schedule for ‘s08_tt_teaser_phases’ was leaked which pointed to Tuesday the 23rd as the first date people should expect to find the opening teaser.

As it turns out, not only were players greeted with the new loading screen, but some matches are actually rendering a Caustic on the Apex Arena.

Reddit user ‘kittycakekats’ posted a video that shows the character in the same place that he’s seen in the loading screen, only you can’t interact with him.

Went to where caustic is in the loading screen hint, caustic is there?! My friend couldn’t see him. [email protected] take over from apexlegends

Nothing else about the in-game Caustic model suggests there are other teasers or easter eggs to find, but it’s fueling the hype for a Town Takeover all the same.

With all of the discussion going around the Legend, there’s people excited to see what a Caustic Town Takeover would play like. However, players that aren’t loving how strong he is at the moment are dreading to see how toxic the event will be.

According to the schedule, we can expect the next in-game teaser to appear on Feb. 25, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for that one too.