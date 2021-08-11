Shroud falls victim to Apex Legends audio issues: “Does it even exist in this game?”

Popular streamer Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek has criticized the state of audio in Apex Legends after being knocked down by a nearby opponent he couldn’t hear.

Apex Legends is no stranger to bugs and audio issues, with many players complaining about silent footsteps that cover up enemy locations and Legend’s abilities not producing audio cues. Other simply find the audio not strong enough.

In a game where being aware of your surroundings is so important, even small issues with audio can throw players off. That’s something that FPS pro Shroud experienced during a recent Apex Legends stream.

Like many gamers, Shroud was excited to jump into Season 10 of Apex Legends. Subtitled Emergence, the season introduced a new Legend called Seer as well as map changes and, of course, a new Battle Pass.

But during one of his first matches as Seer, Shroud was knocked down by a player that he couldn’t even hear, despite being right next to him.

“What? Does audio exist in this game or…?” he questioned in disbelief, before sarcastically adding, “No, probably not. Why would it? You don’t need audio.”

The devs over at Respawn are very aware of audio problems like the one Shroud experienced – during an Apex Legends Devstream last year, they acknowledged the issue and said it’s something that’s constantly being looked into.

“Every patch we work on audio,” they said at the time. “It’s just a beast that we’re battling with. We wanted to give a little hope that we are doing some more significant changes to address this in the future.”

It’s unlikely that audio issues are going to stop Shroud from playing Apex Legends, though. He recently explained that, despite PUBG being his most-streamed game, Apex is actually his favorite battle royale.

“To me, Fortnite’s number one and Apex Legends is number two, if we’re talking competitive,” he said. “But if we’re talking for me, my most personal fun, Apex Legends and PUBG are number one and two.”