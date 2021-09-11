Shroud explains why Apex Legends, Warzone needs to disable crossplay competitively

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek believes crossplay should be disabled in competitive Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone tournaments to keep things fair across both controller, and mouse and keyboard players.

Crossplay has been a net positive for the gaming industry. Not only does it significantly boost populations on servers and lobbies, but it also means you can play with your friends regardless of the platform.

However, it has led to a huge debate about balancing input methods.

Throughout the years, mouse and keyboard players have always had the edge over controller players due to having more control and precision.

But controller aim-assist has been tweaked and refined to the point where it’s arguably better and even considered to be overpowered. It’s become a huge talking point in terms of fairness in competitive Apex Legends and Warzone tournaments.

Advertisement

Shroud was asked to share his thoughts on the issue, and he came up with a simple solution.

“There’s nothing wrong with controller players. There’s nothing wrong with crossplay,” he said. [The solution] is really simple. When you’re playing competitively, separate them.”

He believes it’s not an issue in casual games because “you’re literally playing in a random lobby with a bunch of random people.”

However, he does think that when money is on the line, controller players should be separated from mouse and keyboard.

“Just separate the two. It’s that easy. It’s not a complicated matter.

Advertisement

“Crossplay is amazing. It’s helping gaming get pushed to the next level. Just don’t have it when people are competing for cash money.”

Although Apex Legends and Warzone players are all playing the same game, the input methods are different. He believes there are pros and cons to each of them.

Read More: Apex Legends players call for update to eliminate ping spamming

So, if separating them when money is on the line isn’t going to harm anyone, perhaps it’s an idea worth considering. He urged developers to “pull the trigger” and do it.