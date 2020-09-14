Serious Apex Legends issue makes Devotion useless for headshots

Apex Legends fans believe that they might have stumbled onto a major issue with the Devotion that is purposefully stopping the LMG from hitting headshots at long range.

With the start of Apex Legends Season 6, Respawn shook up the battle royale’s loot and weapon pool once again with the addition of the Volt SMG as well as a changing of the weapons that are only found in care packages.

Advertisement

As a few weapons have started to stand out above the rest, notably the Flatline, players have started to change up their arsenals and start using different weapons throughout matches.

However, when it comes to the Devotion – one of Apex’s best LMGs – it appears as if Respawn might have a problem on their hands as players believe that is being restricted from hitting headshots at long range.

Advertisement

The problem was pointed out by Reddit user JustAnAverageGuy20, who showcased a clip of themself using the Devo inside of the game’s training mode.

While standing on the hill to the left of the training mode’s spawn area, the Redditor aimed down sights for a headshot and shot right the training dummy that was furthest away from them. When the shot hit, it only registered as a body shot. This happened again when they repeated the process.

Dexerto also tested this out with a few shots of the Devo and ended up the same result – just 16 damage to the body over and over again. Though, as you can see in the below clip, headshots do register by taking a few steps further forward than where we stood at first.

Advertisement

Given that one of the big bonuses of the Devotion is its headshot multiplier at short range, it’s pretty unusual that the weapon appears to be having issues with hitting headshots.

Read More: Bizzare Apex Legends Replicator bug traps players into certain death

Whether it's an intended secret nerf – given that there was no mention of it in the recent patch notes – or a bug, we’ll just have to wait and see if Respawn chimes in on it one way or another.