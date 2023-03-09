Sentinels set to return to Apex Legends with top ALGS team

Sentinels are set to return to Apex Legends with the roster from The Guard, instead of the previously rumored Spacestation Gaming lineup, according to a Battlefy registration for ALGS teams.

Sentinels dropped their Apex Legends roster after ALGS Split 1 due to poor performance and were reportedly returning to the esport for Split 2 with Spacestation Gaming’s roster, consisting of Joseph ‘Frexs’ Sanchez, Angello ‘Xenial’ Cadenas, and Mark ‘Dropped’ Thees.

But according to the organization’s registration on Battlefy for the next split of ALGS, Sentinels have picked up The Guard’s players instead. The news was first reported by Dot Esports and comes weeks after The Guard was gutted by layoffs outside of its competitive gaming divisions.

Sentinels return to Apex Legends with The Guard lineup

The new Sentinels lineup will consist of Keon ‘Keon’ Berghout, Beau ‘RamBeau’ Sheidy, and Cole ‘Rkn’ Prommel. After the news of The Guard’s layoffs hit the public, RamBeau spoke about his team’s situation in a live stream and revealed that the team was open to talking to other esports organizations.

Those talks have seemingly turned into action as Sentinels have registered RamBeau and his teammates on the tournament’s hosting website. The squad qualified for the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs thanks to a third-place regular season performance, and finished the tournament in London in 17th place.

The Guard The Guard entered Apex Legends esports in 2022.

The Battlefy registration has also confirmed some roster moves (and revealed others) in the North American ALGS as the league has gone through many changes, with multiple esports organizations dropping out of the esport and others jumping into it. Some of the orgs that have left have not been replaced, their spots kept by free-agent rosters.

The North American ALGS is set to start on March 11 and will see the debut of many new rosters.