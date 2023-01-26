Sentinels Apex Legends reportedly signing SSG roster ahead of ALGS Split 1 Playoffs

Sentinels are set to sign the Spacestation Gaming roster for their Apex Legends division after releasing their previous squad in January, according to a report.

On January 24, all three players from Sentinels Apex announced they were looking for a new team for Split 2 of the ALGS 2023 season. Player and coach Will ‘TeQ’ Starck confirmed that Sentinels were looking to start fresh after the team’s failure to qualify for Split 2.

According to esports.gg, that fresh start will take the shape of the SSG roster, which currently consists of Joseph ‘Frexs’ Sanchez, Angello ‘Xenial’ Cadenas, and Mark ‘Dropped’ Thees.

One of the longest-standing trios is Apex, they have represented SSG since the Summer of 2021, and finished 6th overall at the 2022 ALGS Championship.

Their 9th-place finish in the 2023 Split 1 Pro League secured them a spot in the ALGS playoffs, the $1 million prize pool event in London starting February 2.

EA SSG finished 6th at the 2022 ALGS Championship.

If the move goes through, they should be representing Sentinels at the event.

However, according to esports.gg, Dropped will only remain on the roster for the LAN event, before moving on to join OpTic Gaming.

Sources also indicate that this will signal the end of Spacestation Gaming’s involvement in Apex Legends. If so, they would join the growing list of teams with NA rosters leaving Apex: G2, Cloud9 and Liquid.