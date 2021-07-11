Secret Octane buff confirmed in Apex Legends that Respawn didn’t announce

Apex Legends players have finally proven that the long-speculated buff to Octane’s health recharge is real, and works slightly faster than reported.

All the way back in Season 1, Octane was the first new legend to be added to Apex Legends outside of the original cast of characters.

The speedy daredevil was used by many players right away, as they tried to get to grips with him, but he slowly faded down the popularity rankings as more legends were added.

In Season 7, Respawn finally gave Octane some long-awaited changes, making him a popular legend once again, as players use his speed to dive headfirst into fights.

The main change that was made to Octane came to his stim ability, doubling the healing rate from 0.5 HP per second to 1 HP per second. However, players have long believed that this is wrong.

Some have pointed out that they heal quicker than that, but Respawn has never made an attempt to clarify things, with them stating that it’s still 1 HP per second in the Chaos Theory event patch notes.

Well, after some testing, Redditor guntassingh26 showed that those theories are indeed correct and the daredevil recovers health at around 1.5 HP per second instead.

With their theory been proven right, players quickly called on the devs to clarify things, and maybe even nerf the legend because of the mistake.

Others suggested that it might have even slipped under Respawn’s radar and that they simply missed it when making the change.

It remains to be seen if the devs will do anything as a result, either in the way of nerfing the legend or clearing up what his recharge rate is actually supposed to be.