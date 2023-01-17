Ridiculous “dora strafe” movement trick makes you levitate in Apex Legends

The “dora strafe” movement trick has gone viral in Apex Legends as it makes players appear as if they’re floating above the ground.

While gunplay will always be the most important aspect of an FPS, in Apex Legends movement is arguably just as sacred to the community.

Respawn’s battle royale has garnered a reputation for its satisfying jumping, sprinting, and sliding, but players are always looking to take these base mechanics to the next level.

Although bunny-hopping, wall-bouncing, and tap-strafing are all well-known techniques by now, movement experts are constantly looking to raise the bar.

Well, an expert has done exactly that with the “dora strafe”, effectively allowing players to levitate in the Outlands.

Respawn Entertainment For players, the movement in Apex Legends is one of the game’s biggest strengths.

“Dora strafe” movement trick goes viral in Apex Legends

Showcased and created by Dorao, the “dora strafe” is an extreme strafing mechanic that makes it appear as if a player is floating through the air.

The technique effectively allows you to move from side to side incredibly quickly, while also maintaining a constant jumping animation.

This means your character’s feet never actually touch the ground, making it appear as if you’re levitating.

As expected this ridiculous movement tech is receiving a lot of attention and a huge number of players are desperate to know how to use it in-game.

Although this looks insane, it’s unlikely to be more useful than typical strafe movement during an intense gunfight. Nonetheless, it’s an incredible trick that will certainly capture the attention of your enemies.

For now, Dorao hasn’t revealed how to perform the movement so it’s possible they’re using config files or macros to pull off the “dora strafe”.

We’ll just have to wait and see whether they release a tutorial or if they’d prefer to keep the movement a secret for the time being.