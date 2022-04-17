Revenant overhaul would give him one of Apex Legends best ultimates

An Apex Legends fan has come up with a pretty smart rework for Revenant’s ‘Death Totem’ ultimate, and it’s got the backing of their fellow players.

Since being introduced by Respawn back in Season 4, Revenant has had a pretty tough go of things in Apex Legends. The Synthetic Nightmare has had periods of being meta – no one will forget the RevTane duo that took over a few seasons ago – but has also struggled as well.

On paper, Revenant has solid abilities, given that he can restrict others with his silence and also get a second chance at life through the Death Totem. Though, plenty of fans have called for changes over the last few seasons.

Many fan concepts have suggested that Revenant should receive a full-blown rework of all his abilities, but one recent idea that has gotten backing zeroes in on his Ultimate, and making that as strong as possible.

The idea was put out there by Redditor XxGAMERZxKINGxX, who suggested that the creepy legend should “charge up” the Ultimate in a similar way to Valkyrie and her Skyward Dive ability.

Though, instead of teleporting directly back to the Death Totem’s location, Revenant and their teammates would become shadowy figures with a small period of invulnerability. This would allow them to reposition in a fight, rather than be sent back to one static location.

However, there would be a period where you can’t use items after moving, just like Wraith’s portal. The Redditor even included a short clip, showing how it would work.

While the idea hasn’t won over everybody, there are plenty who believe that Respawn should take notice. “Changes like these proves that Respawn needs to add like a test server to test out possible reworks and changes,” said one. “Honestly not bad. I like the idea of not just teleporting back to the totem,” added another.

Of course, massive changes like this are only made by Respawn and they’ve said previously that they can’t just copy fan suggestions. Though, some would obviously like to see that change.