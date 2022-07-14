Revenant buff concept reworks his “lackluster” Ultimate in Apex Legends

Alex Garton . 52 minutes ago

An Apex Legends player has developed a buff concept for Revenant that reworks his “lackluster” Ultimate by scrapping the Death Totem.

Since his release all the way back in Season 4, Revenant has never been a massively popular character within the Apex Legends community.

Although the Synthetic Nightmare did gain a foothold on the meta alongside Octane with the hyper-aggressive Revtane compositions, those days have passed and Revenant now rarely sees play at the top level.

Sitting at a 2.2% pick rate in Season 13, a lot of players feel as if the intimidating legend needs a rework or buff to give him a boost.

Well, instead of waiting for Respawn, one Rev main decided to take it upon themselves to develop a concept that involves redesigning Revenant’s Ultimate, and it’s getting a lot of attention.

Respawn Entertainment Revenant has a 2.2% pick rate in Season 13.

Revenant buff concept redesigns Death Totem Ultimate

With over 2,000 hours on Revenant, Reddit user garmack decided to develop a buff concept for the Synthetic Nightmare than involves reworking his Ultimate, so it synergizes better with the rest of his kit.

In their opinion, Rev’s Passive and Tactical are in a “perfect” spot, but his Ultimate remains “incredibly frustrating” and a huge “liability”.

To solve this, garmack has suggested that the devs scrap the physical Death Totem itself and instead make it so the ability is activated like a Valkyrie Ultimate. On top of that, once you’re out of death protection, players will no longer respawn where they activated the Ultimate.

Instead, garmack thinks they should receive a temporary “Wraith Q” that lasts four seconds, allowing Rev to reposition.

Garmack acknowledges that a lot of players will call out this rework as OP, but argues that this change would discourage Rev players from pushing too aggressively, as they don’t have the guaranteed protection from the Death Totem anymore.

Not only that, they feel as this ability synergizes better with the Passive and stealth element of Rev’s kit, avoiding the process of having to activate and drop a loud Death Totem.

While Respawn never copies ideas directly from players, it’s possible they take inspiration from concepts so it’ll be interesting to see if any of the devs take note.

However, with no mention of Rev buffs from Respawn or revealed in leaks, it could be a long time before the Synthetic Nightmare gets a helping hand.