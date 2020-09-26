Respawn writers tease Titanfall's Jack Cooper crossover in Apex Legends

Titanfall fans had their hopes renewed of seeing Jack Cooper in Apex Legends, as Respawn Entertainment's lead writers are saying that the Frontier Militia pilot could have his day in the battle royale, hinting that he might already be playing some sort of role.

Respawn created Apex in the same universe as their beloved Titanfall franchise of old. Naturally, that means the longtime series faithful are hoping to see big names from those projects make their way to the Apex Games in some capacity.

We’ve already seen Blisk and Titanfall 2’s simulacrum Ash get the spotlight through trailers or in-game questlines, so it wouldn’t be completely out of the question that Jack Cooper might have a similar reintroduction in later seasons.

Who is Jack Cooper? Long before Respawn released Apex Legends, Jack Cooper was the main character in the highly-acclaimed Titanfall 2 campaign. Since the battle royale came out, fans have been waiting for any sign of Cooper in the game since (spoiler alert) Blisk, the creator of the Apex Games, gave him an invitation to be an Apex Predator at the end of TF2.

Trading banter with YouTuber ‘staycation,’ Principal Writer at Respawn, Manny Hagopian, touched on a soft spot for Apex fans, joking about the status for the TF lead’s future in the Arena.

“It’s crazy that you think you haven’t already got him... Plotter twist!” Hagopian responded to the YouTuber who was having a bit of fun ‘speculating’ about Cooper coming in Season 7. “I mean...we haven’t really ever seen that AI Announcer’s face - not to mention, I’ve never seen Zehra Fazal & Matthew Mercer in the same room at the same time. Plottest twist!!”

Fazal is a voice actress who every Apex player has heard before as the AI Announcer for the Games. Other than being the Dungeon Master for the massively popular Critical Role series, Mercer voiced Cooper in TF2.

I. Um. What are you implying, dear Manny? ☺️ — Zehra Fazal (@ZehraFazal) September 24, 2020

Another writer for Apex, Tom Casiello, also poked fun at the idea by briefly noting his interest in Hagopian’s ribbing. It goes without saying that Cooper dropping into the Apex Legends storyline would be a monumental occasion for the fanbase.

Unfortunately, this is where the speculation breaks down since we’ve seen how much the Respawn writers like to play light-hearted jokes on their fellow fans, even going as far as to add files for fake characters just to mislead the dataminer/leaker community.

But if there were ever people to figure out the mental gymnastics needed to properly introduce the Titan pilot into Apex Legends, then Casiello and Hagopian would be the ones to pen his return.

The way Respawn has been going about Apex’s story in recent seasons point to big revelations coming to light soon, and players are going to be ever-vigilant for potential clues of Jack Cooper’s appearance in the Outlands.