Respawn writer hints Forge will return to Apex Legends

Tom Casiello, writer at Respawn Entertainment, has hinted that Apex Legends fans could see more of Forge, the legend who was brutally murdered as part of Revenant's introduction in Season 4.

One aspect of Apex Legends that has made the game so captivating for fans is the lore and narrative that surrounds Kings Canyon and World's Edge. Each legend has a unique back story, the likes of which can overlap with other legends' stories.

Loba, for example, is set to be added at the start of Season 5 on May 12. Her father was murdered by Revenant - a key motivating factor in her arrival in Kings Canyon. It is Revenant, the Synthetic Nightmare, who was introduced through the murder of Forge, the legend who was initially teased for Season 4.

While Respawn have previously hinted that we've seen the last of Forge, writer Tom Casiello has reignited speculation with a series of tweets.

In response to a fan saying 'Voidwalker' was one of the coolest events in Apex Legends, Casiello replied: "Our team does our best to rotate which characters get the trailers/animated shorts/lore so no one Legend monopolizes the spotlight. You can safely assume NO Legend's story is "over" at the moment."

Understandably, these comments got some fans speculating about a potential return of Forge - the legend who was used as a narrative device to promote Revenant's introduction.

Despite initially stating that Forge was an exception the rule and that he was gone forever, he cast doubt on that entirely with a one-word follow up tweet: "Maybe".

With Casiello's tweets, the future of James 'The Forge' McCormick is up in the air. Despite Respawn devs previously describing Forge as "super dead" and a tool to trick data miners, a host of Apex Legends players are, quite understandably, excited at what is to come.

There's every possibility Casiello is simply baiting the Apex' fan base, but only time will tell whether Forge has a tangible future in Respawn's acclaimed battle royale.