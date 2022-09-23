Respawn speaks out over “increased harassment” of Apex Legends devs

Respawn has directly addressed the “increased harassment” of Apex Legends devs with an announcement on Twitter.

Apex Legends has some of the most passionate fans in the gaming community and they’re always suggesting new ideas to help Respawn improve the game.

Whether it’s buffs or nerfs to specific Legends, tweaks to Apex’s huge arsenal of weapons, or completely new characters designed from the ground up, players love helping the devs improve the gameplay experience.

However, when certain requests and features are not added to the game, some members of the community can take it too far and attack employees over social media.

Well, recently Respawn has noticed “increased harassment” of the dev team and decided to speak out on the issue over Twitter.

Respawn Entertainment Respawn has addressed the increase in harassment towards devs with an announcement on Twitter.

Respawn addresses “harassment” towards Apex Legends devs

Taking to Twitter on September 23, the official Respawn account posted a statement condemning the “increased harassment” towards Apex Legends devs.

While they “welcome community input”, the company made it very clear they “have a zero-tolerance policy for threats and the harassment of our developers”.

Not only that, they warned players that they will “take appropriate action” where necessary to “ensure the health and safety of our team”.

While there are no mentions of the HisWattson incident in the statement, a lot of players are assuming that the leaked messages that mentioned Hideouts are one of the reasons why this announcement was made.

Either way, it’s clear Respawn just wanted to remind players to remain “respectful and collaborative” when battling in the Outlands and talking to devs about the future of Apex.

With the devs hosting a Reddit AMA about LTMs, Legends & weapons recently, it’s obvious they’re still open to feedback but will draw the line at any harassment targeted at devs.