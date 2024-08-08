Respawn rushes Apex Legends fix as dual-wielding bug runs rampant in Shockwave

Apex Legends developers have quickly rushed out a new update for the Battle Royale after the latest season saw several performance bugs and dual-wielding issues crop up.

Respawn’s battle royale has just entered into its new season. Apex Legends: Shockwave sees even more content being added to the title, including a new map, new dual-wielding Akimbo weapons, and further gameplay updates.

However, the new season also brought a number of issues as well, with players unable to find loot on the new E-District map. Additionally, the new season saw multiple bugs take center stage, with some heavily affecting performance and leading to crashes.

The devs have rushed out a new update as a result, with plenty of fixes aimed at smoothing out the game’s performance as well as resolving a bug with Legend Ballistic.

Respawn took to Twitter to announce that it had pushed out an update to Apex Legends on August 7. This included fixes for issues that resulted in several crashes, including ones on the firing range, and more specific bugs impacting Caustic, Horizon, and Wattson.

Devs reported that the new fixes would improve performance for Bot Royale, letting players test out the mode in peace. Similarly, Ballistic was going a bit too “ballistic” with the new dual-wielding in Shockwave, so the devs have addressed that bug too.

Despite some of the fixes for the battle royale, players aren’t too happy about the map rotation, with many replying that they want to return to the “promised land” of E-District.

“What about the map rotation being completely wrong can you please get us off this god-forsaken map (Broken Moon) and bring us back to the promised land (E-District) thank you,” pro player TSM Albralelie implored.

“You have the audacity to ask me if I’m enjoying the new season so far?! No I’m not. Why am I on Broken Moon!!!” another echoed.